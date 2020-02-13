Tech talk: Ump Davidson wants Oz to emulate India

Australia has always been at the forefront when it comes to technology. But unlike India, there are only two cameras and no side-on cameras used for domestic cricket.

This was revealed by Australian umpire Greg Davidson, who is in the city to officiate the Mumbai v Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy match as part of BCCI and Cricket Australia's (CA) umpire exchange programme.

No side-on cameras in Aus

"In the Sheffield Shield, we don't have side-on cameras [alongside the crease]. We just have two cameras behind [the wickets], I mean the straight cameras…and it's up to the umpires to make all the decisions. I think it's a really good concept to have technology, having the match referee [use it] because at the end of the day, we just want the right decisions to be made," remarked Davidson.

The former Grade player from New South Wales rechecked Madhya Pradesh's Kuldeep Sen's delivery when Sarfaraz Khan was clean bowled by the pacer when on four.

'Indians respect the umpire'

The side-on camera, parallel to the crease, showed that Sen had over-stepped and Sarfaraz, who ended the day with 169, breathed a sigh of relief.

And how does Davidson, 49 feel about umpiring in India? He remarked: "Techniques, rules and playing conditions are the same here. As far as the pressure level is concerned, the Indians enjoy appealing little bit more than what I am used to. But at the same time, there is respect [for the umpire] there's nothing like silly appealing. Umpiring is a new challenge and I enjoy challenging myself. I really enjoyed it and started making progress through the grades. Eleven years later, I am here in Mumbai."

