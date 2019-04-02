Tech talks on smart cities by Citytalkswalks in Borivli

things-to-do

Learn about a global phenomenon at a talk on smart cities

Devashree Roychowdhury

Is a smart city all about free WiFi connectivity or cheap mobile data for its residents or is there more to it? Be a part of the discussion What is a Smart City? and get up to speed on the buzzword, which also includes facets like energy, mobility, the concept of a circular city, and more.

The discussion has been organised by Citytalkswalks, a space for architects, planners, engineers, designers and other creative professionals to have regular conversations about subjects related to urban architecture and planning.

"The idea is to work towards meeting the objectives of Sustainable Development Goals 2030 by integrating education and learning with social good and business," said Devashree Roychowdhury, founder of the organisation.

On April 3, 3.30 pm to 5 pm

At Tea Villa Café, Factory Lane, Borivali West.

Log on to citytalkswalks.space

Cost Rs 499

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates