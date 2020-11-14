Tech thriller on Javed Jaffrey's calendar

After foraying into digital entertainment with The Final Call in 2019, actor-dancer Javed Jaffrey is gearing up for his next with Siddharth Kumar Tewary's tech thriller titled, Escaype Live.

"In the current technological climate, Escaype Live dives deep into the minds of young Indians to reflect the impact it has on their lives. It is conceptually a gripping and relevant idea," says the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Meri Jung in 1985.

What drew Jaffrey, 56, to the series is the unpredictability of his character. "My character is layered and not simply black or white. It has tremendous potential and the process of discovering it as we go along has been great," says the actor, who will be seen sharing screen space with Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Waluscha De Sousa, Plabita Borthakur and Swastika Mukherjee. "Working with all these versatile and committed talents across the board has been truly incredible and insightful," he adds.

Currently being shot in Umbergaon, the series follows the lives of five individuals, who are desperately trying to alter their mundane lives in the promise of overnight fame and fortune on a live-streaming app. The series explores the suspended reality of the internet and its impact on an emerging digital Bharat.

