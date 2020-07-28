Techie loses job, sells vegetables to support family, Sonu Sood comes to her aid

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow of uncertainty for people. The pandemic has caused scores of people to lose their jobs and look for other sources of livelihood to survive. A 26-year-old techie in Hyderabad had resorted to selling vegetables after she lost her job at a multi-national company due to the pandemic. When U Sharada's story came to light, actor Sonu Sood and many other companies came forward to help with job offers.

Sharada, a computer science graduate from HiTech Engineering College in Moinabad, was just three months into working with a multi-national company when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. "They (the company where she worked) said there is no project and we cannot pay salary. I had to take care of myself. There are many in our country... who are working hard for their survival? I had to work hard for my survival. Would anyone feed me if I don't work," she told PTI.

"If I work hard, I can take care of myself and also help others," she said while recalling the tough times she faced after losing her job.

Sharada had also worked as a project analyst for a company in Delhi for two years. "For two years, I tried to set up my own projects, but they do not work not to the issue of finances. But after I got a job in an IT company, it lasted only three situation due to the COVID situation," Sharada was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind," the actor tweeted, while replying to the request from a Twitter user to help Sharada.

Sharada has been selling vegetables as her father Venkataiah was as a vegetable vendor. While studying intermediate, she would spend two hours delivering vegetables. When she had gone to her native place in Warangal during the lockdown, she discussed with her elder brother Prasad about the kind of vegetables preferred by customers for Ugadi. She continued selling vegetables with him even after the festival.

Sharada said she has also received help and support from start-up firms and others and has not made up her mind yet and would choose the best job that comes her way. The woman said she would like to give relief to her father, who is now 60 plus, by taking up a good job. "As children, we need to work for them. At least then, they can relax," she said.

With inputs from PTI

