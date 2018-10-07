Techie's Murder Case: Cops ousted, suspended over social media posts
Three station house officers have been removed, four constables suspended and two ex-cops arrested as the UP police cracked down on social media protests from within the force over the action taken against two constables, who allegedly shot dead an Apple executive last week.
Pictures on social media show police personnel wearing black armbands in support of their colleagues, who were arrested after the tech company executive was shot dead when he refused to stop his car for checking.
In-charges of Naka, Gudamba and Aliganj police stations in the state capital were removed and three constables posted there suspended. A departmental investigation is on, DIG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar told the media.
