Teejay Sidhu shares smart wardrobe solution for expecting moms

Actress Teejay Sidhu, who is pregnant for the third time, has a smart wardrobe solution for expecting moms who expand physically through the expecting months. Teejay, who is married to actor Karanvir Bohra, wears hubby's shirt in a new picture she has posted on Instagram, and says it is a nice way to solve the maternity wear problem.

"I wore this blue sleeveless shirt to the gym today. I found it in the wardrobe, neglected. As soon as he (Karanvir) sees me, 'Hay! I was looking for that shirt!' Is it me or do all guys do this? They don't care about their clothes, they haven't seen a shirt in years but as soon YOU wear it, they've been 'looking for it?' PS: This is a great way to save money on maternity clothes - just start wearing your husband's stuff," Teejay quipped. Karanvir reacted, too.

He wrote on Instagram: "Yeh kya baat hui @bombaysunshine ? I was finding my new workout ganji... I think all the expected mothers must be using their husband's clothes as they keep getting bigger." The couple has twin daughters, Vienna and Bella.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever