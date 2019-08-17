Teen city golfer Gauri Karhade wins maiden WPGT title

other-sports

Golfer Gauri Karhade

Hyderabad: Rookie Gauri Karhade showed great nerves as she carded a one-over 73 in the final round to land her maiden title at the 12th Leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour here yesterday.

Playing only her sixth event as a pro, Gauri, who turns 18 in October, stunned the front runners — amateur Shreya Pal and the seasoned Gaurika Bishnoi — to take her total to two-under 214 and win the title by one stroke.

Gaurika Bishnoi (75) and Afshan Fatima (70) finished second with a total of one-under 215.

Gauri, who started playing at the age of 10, had finished sixth at the Hyderabad Golf Club last week for her best result as a pro.

Before that her only Top-10 finish was Tied-10th in the 10th leg in Bengaluru.

Gaurika was unable to find a single birdie on the final day.

Fatima, who made a great charge on the front nine with a two-under 34, held the lead midway through the back nine but dropped crucial back-to-back bogeys on 15th and 16th to fall into a tie for second with Gaurika at one-under 215.

Overnight leader Shreya Pal was unable to emulate her Hyderabad colleague Sneha Singh, as she fell apart.

She had birdies on first and 18th, but in between she dropped four bogeys and two double bogeys for a card of 78 and ended in a tie for fifth place with Amandeep Drall (71) at one-over 217.

Playing the final group, overnight leader Shreya Pal began with a flourish on the first with a birdie. But she dropped three bogeys in the next four holes.

