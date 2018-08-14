Teen couple commits suicide

crime

A teen couple allegedly committed suicide after the girl's family refused to accept their relationship, police said today. Their bodies were found today in an agricultural field in Girdharpura village of Jhalawar district, said Jagdish Meena, the SHO at Jhalrapatan police station.

The two had eloped from their homes yesterday and allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance, he said. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been lodged and further investigation into the matter is underway, the SHO added.

