Teen detained for sexually assaulting 5-year-old relative in Rajasthan

A 15-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting his 5-year old relative in Rajasthan’s Alwar district was detained on Saturday on the complaint of the minor girl.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the matter came to light on Friday night around 9.30 pm when the survivor shared her ordeal, suffered little earlier the same day, with her mother, as per S Sengathir, inspector general of police (IGP), Jaipur range.

“The accused, who is a relative of the minor girl, took her to an isolated place in the farms on Friday afternoon where he raped her and then dropped her home,” said Sengathir.

After reaching home, the survivor told her mother about the incident.

“The assault was so brutal that the girl’s private parts were bleeding. Further, her family members took her to a hospital where rape was confirmed and immediately, the Alwar superintendent of police, Tejaswani Gautam, reached the hospital to meet the survivor and her mother. Accused has been detained,” said Sengathir.

The police said that the minor girl’s condition was stable and she had been discharged from the hospital.

