Teen spends Rs 16 lakh from parents' accounts on PUBG in-app purchases

PUBG has remained a popular game during the coronavirus pandemic and has seen major revenue growth during lockdown. A 17-year-old teen from Punjab spent a whopping Rs 16 lakh from his parents’ bank accounts for making app-in purchases and upgradation on this highly addictive game.

The teen had access to three banking accounts of his parents, through which he spent the amount for the game. Under the pretext of studies, he was spending hours behind the phone to play the game. Apart from making purchases for himself, he also made purchase for upgrades for his teammates, according to a Times Now report.

Later, when his parents accessed the bank accounts, they realised that their son had spent almost Rs 16 lakh. The teen would use his mother's phone to play the game and delete all the bank transaction messages and notifications from her phone. To avoid being caught he used to shuffle money from one bank account to other.

According to his father, who is a government employee, they had saved the money for their son's future. His father was posted somewhere else when his boy spent all the money.

The cops did not help the parents as the teen had voluntarily and deliberately spent the huge amount.

