'Teen who beat Sikh man showed the finger in court'

The teenager son of a police chief in California, who assaulted a 71-year-old Sikh man, grinned and made obscene gestures during his first court appearance, according to a media report. Sahib Singh Natt was attacked last week and spit at by Tyrone McAllister, 18 and his 16-year-old friend in Manteca, California. McAllister and the juvenile have been charged with attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

On Friday, McAllister entered the courtroom and flipped his middle fingers to a cameraman. He then dropped his hands before throwing up his middle finger again, a media report said. He appeared to be grinning, and made suspected gang signs while his hands were cuffed.

The attack on Natt during his morning walk was captured by surveillance cameras and showed the two teenagers beating the old man while dressed in hoodies. One, who was wearing a black hoodie, was brandishing a gun. Investigators were still looking into whether the attack meets the legal criteria for charging a hate crime, the report said.

Jeff Sessions calls Kuchibhotla a 'Sikh'

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has erroneously referred to Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in a hate crime at a Kansas City bar last year, as a Sikh. Sessions said this while addressing the Alliance Defending Freedom's Summit on Religious Liberty on August 8, a day after Navy veteran Adam Purinton was awarded three consecutive life sentences for the murder. "Yesterday, we obtained a life sentence for a man who murdered an Indian-American man, a Sikh as it turned out, because he thought he was a Muslim," he said in his remarks.

