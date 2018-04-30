Teenage girl commits suicide over 'poor performance' in Class 12 exam

The girl, Anjali Singh, resident of Aterna village, was distressed after she got second division marks in the Uttar Pradesh board examinations, results for which were announced on Sunday



Representational Image

Upset over not securing first division in Class 12 examination, a girl at a village in Budhana area here allegedly committed suicide, the police said. The girl, Anjali Singh, resident of Aterna village, was distressed after she got second division marks in the Uttar Pradesh board examinations, results for which were announced on Sunday, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said. Yesterday, another girl, who was allegedly disappointed with her performance in the Class 12 examinations, had committed suicide. The girl had jumped in front of a speeding train to end her life, the police said.

