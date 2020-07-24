Teenage girl 'depressed over Sushant Singh Rajput's death' commits suicide

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Wednesday night. According to police officials, the minor girl was depressed over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his residence on June 14.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhilai Nagar police station, Trinath Tripathi, said the girl's parents were not at home when the alleged incident took place, reports Hindustan Times. They told cops that their daughter was a class 7 student and was a huge fan of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"When her parents returned, they found the door was locked from inside. The father entered the house from the backyard and found his daughter hanging from the ceiling," SHO Tiwari said.

Prashant Thakur, Superintendent of Police, Durg said the police have found a suicide note from the spot. "We have recovered a suicide note, purportedly written by her, which read that she was ending her life because actor Sushant has left the world. We are investigating the case from all angles and matching the handwriting of the girl," he said.

While speaking to the local media, the deceased's father said that his daughter was a fan of Sushant Singh Rajput and was depressed after his death. He further said that she was continuously watching his videos and songs of his movies.

The Bhilai Nagar police have registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.

