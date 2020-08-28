Tejas to go on floors this December, Kangana Ranaut-starrer is an ode to our armed forces

After celebrating the Indian Army with Uri: The Surgical Strike last year and recently announcing another war film in Pippa, RSVP'S air force film Tejas is set to go on floors this December. Tejas is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

RSVP took to their social media and marked the announcement, "#Tejas starring @KanganaTeam

to take-off this December! Airplane This film is our ode to the brave Airforce Pilots of India! Jai Hind Flag of India #FridaysWithRSVP @sarveshmewara1 @RonnieScrewvala @nonabains [sic]"

Written to evoke a sense of pride and most importantly inspire the youth of our nation, this mission-based film takes us through some of the most challenging combat missions our forces undertake in their effort to keep our country safe from terrorism. Written and to be directed by Sarvesh Mewara, this is another RSVP film after Uri: The Surgical Strike that salutes the armed forces and aims to inspire the country at large.

Kangana Ranaut talking about the film said, "Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday... Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie."

"We were in the midst of prep when the world was hit by this unfortunate pandemic. I'm pleased to announce that we are resuming work and will commence shoot later this year. Uri, celebrated the courage of the Indian Army and Tejas is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force. The idea of developing a story around a woman fighter pilot was born in-house by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer on the project, and I backed it instantly. With Kangana as the lead, I hope our film inspires many more women to join the Indian Air Force," says Ronnie Screwvala.

"My film is a reflection of the current sentiment in our country. We celebrate our armed forces and I hope to further evoke a spirit of patriotism and nationalism through my story telling. Kangana is a strong woman with a voice that resonates with the youth of this nation and I cannot wait to begin shoot with her." says Sarvesh.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news