Telangana: Stalker sets college student on fire

The incident occurred in Hanamkonda town when the victim, a final year BSc student, was on her way to college. She sustained critical injuries and was battling for life in the hospital.

Representational image

In a shocking incident, a stalker set afire a college student in full public view in Telangana's Warangal district on Wednesday, police said.

Avinash is said to be a student of the same college, allegedly poured petrol on the student and set her afire. When a couple of passersby tried to rush to the rescue of the girl, the attacker threatened them and later escaped from the scene.

The girl sustained 90 per cent burns and was shifted to a hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

Police suspect that the youth set the girl afire for spurning his love.

This is the second incident in Telangana this month. A minor girl was critically injured when her stalker stabbed her repeatedly in broad daylight in Hyderabad on February 7.

