Television Actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide by hanging

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Bandra Police on Thursday registered a case of accidental death after TV actor Kushal Punjabi's body was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. The police have recovered a suicide note as well. In the suicide note, Punjabi wrote, "Nobody should be blamed for my death (sic)." In the one and a half page suicide note written in English, he has also asked that 50 per cent of his assets be divided equally among his parents and sister, and 50 per cent to be given to his 3-year-old son.

Last night at around 11 pm, Bandra Police received a call from the actor's residence and upon reaching the spot, they found his body hanging from the ceiling fan. "The ADR has been registered and suicide note also recovered from his residence," said Bhushan Belnekar, PI Bandra Police.

According to sources, his parents were trying to reach out to him but he didn't respond to their calls, so they reached his residence, opened the door with duplicate keys, and found his body hanging from the ceiling fan. Soon after, the call was made to the police.

"He was alone at his residence and doors were locked from inside, his wife is abroad, there is nothing to suspect as of now, the enquiries are underway," said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, DCP Zone 09. Punjabi's wife is a French national and lives in Shanghai.

--With inputs from Diwakar Sharma

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates