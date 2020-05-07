Television actress Ratan Raajputh stuck in a village due to lockdown, narrates her lockdown stories

Once the lockdown that was imposed worldwide owning to the Coronavirus pandemic ends, a lot of people would change the way they look at life and themselves. People who are stuck alone and have no company would become a lot more responsible and those who were always dependent on others may stop taking things for granted. The one actress who has been taking care of herself all through this lockdown is Ratan Raajputh.

The Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actress is stuck in a village in Bihar due to the lockdown and has been sharing her lockdown story on Instagram almost every day. You should watch all the videos to know how she has been surviving. From cooking food to dealing with electricity problems to even cleansing the cows, she has been doing it all.

In her latest Instagram video, she showed us how she was cooking watered rice. It's a long video but we recommend you watch it from start to finish. What if you also end up learning how to cook them!

Have a look right here:

In another video, she could be seen cooking Chana Masala but asked us to google for the recipe. Well, don't miss this video either:

There's a whole collection of such videos, as we stated above, which she has described as her lockdown stories. This is truly respectful that a star like her is living all by herself and making no bones about it.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news