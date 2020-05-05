Television show Ramayan all set to engage the viewers on StarPlus

StarPlus is all set to enthral audiences with the legendary show – Ramayan. Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, first aired in 1987 and acquired a cult status over the years. The show boasts of a talented ensemble comprising of Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Goddess Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman.

It also starred veteran actors Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The popular mythological show has successfully garnered record-breaking viewership even today due to its engaging and simple narrative which has earned a memorable place in the audience's minds.

Dipika Chikhlia who essayed the role of Sita in Ramayan said, "The role of Sita has been one of the most memorable moments in my life. I have received much love and affection over the years from audiences not only in India but also overseas. With the show now being telecast on StarPlus, viewers will once again to get relive the epic mythological tale."

Sunil Lahri who is known for his portrayal of Laxman said, "Ramayan has received adulation from audiences across age groups. This narrative has engaged people all over with its entertaining narrative and life lessons making it one of the best offerings on Indian television. It's a happy moment for all of us as the show will now be telecast on StarPlus for entertaining viewers once again."

Tune in to the epic mythological tale of Ramayan at 7.30 pm everyday only on StarPlus!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news