Television show, Sanjivani actors to get trained by real doctors

The makers of this show shared this photograph of Surabhi Chandna prepping up for Sanjivani.

StarPlus is reviving one of its popular television shows, Sanjivani after 17 years. The medical drama that entertained the audience, is now bringing a fresh flavour along with a hint of nostalgia. Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli Punj, who were a part of the previous innings have been retained for its reboot. They will be seen taking the legacy forward with a new set of doctors.

There's immense anticipation amongst the viewers to witness the spectacle on television as the makers leave no stone unturned to delight them. An interesting thing that has come to light is that real doctors have been visiting the sets to speak to the actors and provide them inputs on how to perform the role of an on-screen doctor efficiently!

While the ethos of the show will be like the original, makers were keen that the body language and mannerisms of doctors are replicated to stay true to the essence of the original season.

The cast of Sanjivani is all set to wow the audience with their heart-touching performances on the show. Also, they have been speaking to doctors who are visiting the sets regularly to discuss different aspects of this noble profession. The actors have been taking insights about the lingo used by professionals in the hospital. Also, insights are being taken about certain basic protocols and mannerisms that are followed by doctors in their administrative environment.



The fresh cast of Sanjivani along with Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Singh Punj on the sets of the show.

Talking about her experience, addition Surabhi Chandna says, "Playing a doctor is truly a challenging task. It's not easy on any level but it does help when you have proper guidance from the real experts! For Sanjivani, we have real doctors visiting the sets and helping us in terms of body language, basic medical terms and things like how a doctor wear gloves, checks the blood pressure of a patient and the right way to hold a stethoscope. We will be showcasing different medical cases along with the dramatic element on the show. I would like to express my profound gratitude to all the medical experts who have helped us to better our performances in Sanjivani."

Surabhi Chandna was last seen in the television show, Ishqbaaz. Her bubbly character of Anika was immensely loved and appreciated by the audience.

