Tellly Tattle: Here's how Kamna Pathak is utilising her time amid the lockdown to pursue her passion

Kamna Pathak, who plays Rajesh in the sitcom Happu Ki Ultan Paltan—a spin-off of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain—is brushing up on her singing. She practices every morning with her guru, Pankaj Dixit, who belongs to the Gwalior gharana, through video calling. "While shooting, I wouldn't get time for riyaaz. I enjoy singing ghazals and reciting poetry. I am utilising the lockdown to pursue my passion," she says.

Ode to dad

Rajeev Khandelwal sought inspiration from father, CL Khandelwal, to play an Army captain in the teleplay, Court Martial. His dad is a retired colonel. "I've seen my father and brother proudly don their uniforms. I also had aspirations to join the Army. My role is an ode to my father," says Khandelwal. We have often seen actors sourcing inspiration for their characters from other actors or other movie characters, this is possibly the first time that he has been inspired by his own father.

For the uninitiated, the Aamir actor recently played an Army Officer in the Zee5 movie, Ateet, which is now streaming online.

