Telly actor Kashmira Irani plays Salman Khan's sister in Bharat

Amber-Dhara actor Kashmira Irani plays Salman Khan's sister in Bharat. Her character, much like Khan's, covers her journey from the age of 20 to 55. This is her second outing with the star, and director Ali Abbas Zafar. Irani had featured in their earlier film, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) as well.

Ssharad Malhotra, who is seen as Raunak on Musakaan, has completed 14 years in the industry. Fans have been sending him love and good wishes. The actor considers 2019 a lucky year for him, professionally and personally. He got married last month, and there are more shows lined up.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to play the lead role in Netflix's upcoming film, Serious Men. After Sacred Games, this will be the actor's second outing with the Internet entertainment service. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Serious Men is an adaptation of journalist Manu Joseph's book by the same name. It is about a slum dweller who cons people into believing his dim-witted son is a genius, only to realise that the victim of his game is his son.

Music producer and arranger, Meghdeep Bose, who has produced the Slow Motion and Aithey Aa songs in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat, is collaborating with AR Rahman for an upcoming project. Things are hush-hush for the moment. He rues the fact that music producers do not get too much exposure, "but they are the real creators of music. Without them music would be incomplete," says Bose, who earlier produced Main Hoon Hero Tera (Hero, 2015) and Jab Tak (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, 2016).

Shabana Azmi has a reason to be proud. Her NGO, Mijwan Welfare Society, has been chosen as the official charity partner of India Business Group, one of UK's leading business and advisory consultancies. The partnership was announced at the inaugural UK-India Business Summit recently (below), where Azmi was one of the speakers. The summit brought together business leaders, global investors, policymakers and influencers from the UK and India. Mijwan empowers the girl child and women through education and skill development.

