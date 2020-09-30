Telly couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee test COVID-positive

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently tested positive for coronavirus, and took to social media to inform their fans and social media followers about the same. Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet wrote, "My wife and I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home..."

Sonakshi Sinha's brother, Luv, replied to the post and wrote, "Sorry to read about this. Get well soon Guru" while Karanveer Mehra and Shalin Bhanot hoped for Gurmeet and Debina to feel better soon. Debina, too, shared a similar post on her Instagram.

On the work front, Gurmeet Choudhary had been busy shooting for his film, The Wife, before testing positive for COVID-19. Sharing a photo from the sets, he had said, "Completing the film was a challenge during this pandemic as we weren't shooting in Mumbai, we were shooting out of the city. When you are shooting outside the city, the major concern is if someone contracts in the team Covid-19 then we would need at least a 21-days quarantine and keep the shoot on hold. The cycle would going if the number of cases increased."

