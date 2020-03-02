Telly tattle: Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani's brother ties the knot
Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani has taken a break from shooting to be part of his brother Harshil's wedding festivities in Surat.
Sanjay Gagnani (Prithvi of Kundali Bhagya) has taken a break from shooting due to the wedding festivities of brother Harshil who tied the knot with Shivani Kalwani in hometown Surat. Among the guests were Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur, telly folk Priya Patidar, Sonia Kalra, Zaan Khan and Gulfam Hussain.
Wrap it right
Rishina Kandhari, who is seen as Rani Srivastav on Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, is also a designer. She has been flaunting her skills on the show. As her character is draped in sarees, she styles the blouses. The actor learnt sewing and embroidery from her mother, Kalpana, who has a knack for fashion and styling.
New Beginnings!
