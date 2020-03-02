Telly tattle: Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani's brother ties the knot

Sanjay Gagnani (Prithvi of Kundali Bhagya) has taken a break from shooting due to the wedding festivities of brother Harshil who tied the knot with Shivani Kalwani in hometown Surat. Among the guests were Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur, telly folk Priya Patidar, Sonia Kalra, Zaan Khan and Gulfam Hussain.

Wrap it right

Rishina Kandhari, who is seen as Rani Srivastav on Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, is also a designer. She has been flaunting her skills on the show. As her character is draped in sarees, she styles the blouses. The actor learnt sewing and embroidery from her mother, Kalpana, who has a knack for fashion and styling.

New Beginnings!

Producer Rajan Shahi is coming up with a new show titled Anupamaa (the official Hindi remake of their iconic Bengali show, Sreemoyee from Star Jalsha). As interesting as the title, Sreemoyee is produced by Magic Moments, a story by Leena Gangopadhyay. Anupamaa is its Hindi remake. His two shows Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata and Ye Risthey Hai Pyar Ke already have a loyal audience.

The show had a hawan which was followed by shooting. The show features Rupali Ganguly who is making a comeback after seven years and is paired opposite Sudhanshu Pandey who was last seen in 24. The show is about the couple's relationship and how a woman feels neglected just because she is a homemaker and how she is taken for granted.

Besides Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Paras Kalnawat, Rajan Shahi's mom Deepa Shahi was also present whom he considers his lucky mascot.

