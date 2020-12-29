Search

Telly Tattle: Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal buys a mare

Updated: 29 December, 2020 14:43 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Divya Agarwal has been taking riding lessons at a Panvel farmhouse of her recently brought mare.

Divya Agarwal
Horsing around

Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal, who recently bought herself a mare and named her Iris, is now taking riding lessons in a farmhouse in Panvel. "I visit her twice a week. Iris is one of the most beautiful mares I've seen. I hope to own an animal farm someday," says the actor, who was last seen in Ragini MMS 2.

Slambook: Raavee Gupta Biddvai

Raavee Gupta Biddvai

Your guilty pleasure movie?
Kanti Shah's Gunda (1998).

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?
Gal Gadot.

The last nightmare you had?
That I was escaping from a zombie attack.

Your worst project?
A horror film that never released in theatres.

Place you were first kissed?
At a party, in a friend's home.

What is something you can't do?
Swim.

First Published: 29 December, 2020 04:32 IST

