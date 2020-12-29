Telly Tattle: Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal buys a mare
Divya Agarwal has been taking riding lessons at a Panvel farmhouse of her recently brought mare.
Horsing around
Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal, who recently bought herself a mare and named her Iris, is now taking riding lessons in a farmhouse in Panvel. "I visit her twice a week. Iris is one of the most beautiful mares I've seen. I hope to own an animal farm someday," says the actor, who was last seen in Ragini MMS 2.
Slambook: Raavee Gupta Biddvai
Your guilty pleasure movie?
Kanti Shah's Gunda (1998).
Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?
Gal Gadot.
The last nightmare you had?
That I was escaping from a zombie attack.
Your worst project?
A horror film that never released in theatres.
Place you were first kissed?
At a party, in a friend's home.
What is something you can't do?
Swim.
