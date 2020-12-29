Telly Tattle: Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal buys a mare

Horsing around

Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal, who recently bought herself a mare and named her Iris, is now taking riding lessons in a farmhouse in Panvel. "I visit her twice a week. Iris is one of the most beautiful mares I've seen. I hope to own an animal farm someday," says the actor, who was last seen in Ragini MMS 2.

Slambook: Raavee Gupta Biddvai

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Kanti Shah's Gunda (1998).

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Gal Gadot.

The last nightmare you had?

That I was escaping from a zombie attack.

Your worst project?

A horror film that never released in theatres.

Place you were first kissed?

At a party, in a friend's home.

What is something you can't do?

Swim.

