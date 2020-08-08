Telly tattle: Aditya Narayan's special birthday gift; Aniruddh Dave to be seen in Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom

Aditya Narayan unveiled his new single, Kyun, on Friday but could not release the music video as he had to put off the shoot due to the pandemic. "It is a song about one-sided love. We hope to shoot the video in better times," he says. The singer-anchor turned a year older on August 6, so it was a birthday gift for himself. The song is composed by Akash Sawant and written by Tushar Kamat. "I worked with a musician from Ireland, who has done the lyrical video, and we thought that my big day would be a good time to treat fans with a new track," adds Narayan.

Aniruddh's big Bollywood break

Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave has landed a role in the Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi-starrer Bell Bottom, which is to be shot in Scotland. This is his first outing in a big ticket Bollywood film. He left with the unit on Thursday. Dave was earlier seen in films like Pranam (2019), Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti (2019) and Shorgul (2016). He was shooting for a web series in Lucknow after lockdown restrictions were eased. He wrapped up the schedule and was back in the city, only to take off again.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news