Telly Tattle: All is not well between in Siddhant Karnick and Megha Gupta?

Buzz is that Siddhant Karnick and Megha Gupta's marriage has hit a rough patch. The social media- savvy telly actors have not been sharing lovey-dovey snapshots on Instagram for a while now. The two have also unfollowed each other — a clear sign that something is amiss. The couple wed in 2016. Megha was earlier married to film distributor-turned-fitness trainer Aditya Shroff.

Sandeep Nahar finds himself being typecast on the big screen. He played MS Dhoni's buddy Paramjit Singh in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). The actor was recently seen as Buta Singh in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari. He plays a sardar in the web series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. Sandeep, who featured in Crime Patrol and Diya Aur Baati Hum, is now hoping he does not play similar roles.

Ira Sone and Sehrish Ali attended the launch of a restaurant in Dehradun and had an amazing time there. Ira said "It's a theme-based lounge and bistro. It’s owned by two partners who made sure we had a great time at the restaurant and the chef personally took care of our exceptional food demands, like a particular fish dish that we craved for." She adds, "We are foodies and we indulged in a bit of cheat food like a small piece of cake and a slice of pizza, which is my favourite food." Ira was last seen in Desh Ki Beti Nandini.

