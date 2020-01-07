Telly tattle: Aneri Vajani is back to college; Mudit Nayar's superpower

Aneri Vajani, who is shooting for Sony Liv's upcoming series Cookies, is reliving her college days. From hogging in the canteen to wearing uniforms, Vajani, who plays a student in the show, says that people on campus mistook her for one.

Lucky five

Garima Jain, who made her debut in Bollywood with Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2, is foraying into digital entertainment with five shows. The actor will be seen in ALTBalaji and Zee5's Gandii Baat season 4, and the third instalment of XXX among other series.

Foraying into web

After exploring television with Nach Baliye, Muskaan Kataria is set to make her web debut. Banijay Group has roped in Kataria for an untitled web series, which sees her as a flight attendant. She will be seen alongside Pooja Gor.

Slambook: Mudit Nayar

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to control matter and to teleport. The possibilities are limitless with these.

Your guilty pleasure film?

Mela (2000).

One thing you can't share?

My toothbrush.

One thing on your wishlist.

To adopt a dog.

One actor you hope for a gay encounter with?

If it has to be, then Chris Hemsworth.

