Telly Tattle: Barkha Bisht Sengupta to enter Shaadi Mubarak

Makers of Shaadi Mubarak have roped in Barkha Bisht Sengupta to play Manav Gohil's ex-wife on the show. The actor, who was last seen in Naamkarann, will begin shooting from the first week of November in Mumbai. Sengupta's character is set to add a twist to the plot.

New Instagram filters for Jasmin Bhasin!

Bigg Boss 14 has certainly raised the popularity of Jasmin Bhasin - in the past, the actor has won everyone's hearts through Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Dil Se Dil Tak. In Bigg Boss, slowly but steadily Jasmin is climbing the popularity charts. Her simplicity and honesty have been loved by her fans a lot. Understandably, social media is also going gaga over her.

Jasmin's team has came up with two new filters called I Love Jasmin and Vote For Jasmin. Since the time the filters have been launched her fans and close friends are continuously posting on social media. Bharti Singh who is close to Jasmin came up and volunteered a demo video of the filters. The actors who have posted with the filters are Aly Goni, Yuvika Choudhury, Arjit Taneja, Meera Deoshtole, Ankur Bhatia, Ansh Bagri, Rohan Gandotra, Akanksha Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and Ssumier Pasricha to name a few.

Slambook: Nishant Malkani

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to fly.

If time travel was a possibility, where you go?

To the time when my father was 30 and bond with him.

Place you were first kissed?

In the car.

One thing you can't do?

I can't swim yet.

What do you first notice about someone when you meet them?

The eyes reveal the true nature of a person.

