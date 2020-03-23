Telly tattle: Bigg Boss 13 returns; Maharaj Ki Jai Ho to air from tonight

The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 returns tonight. The channel has decided to rerun the reality show as a replacement for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which wrapped up last week. No new offering has been planned due to the suspension of shooting. Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the show, which ran from September to February.

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa was lined up for telecast but the makers decided to postpone it when shoots were halted. Instead, the channel will air the comedy, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, from tonight. The cast includes Satyajeet Dubey, Nitesh Pandey, Rajesh Kumar and Ashwin Mushran. Since it is a finite show, all the episodes have been shot.

Varun Badola bakes cookies for the entire crew of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Varun Badola recently learnt how to bake cookies for his role as Amber in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. To woo Guneet (Shweta Tiwari) and to cheer her up, Amber decides to bake chocolate chip cookies which are every girl's favourite. But little did he know the cookies will actually turn out to be that brilliant. He was very happy with the way the cookies tasted and decided to bake a batch for the entire crew and cast of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and so the crew gorged on Varun's freshly baked cookies.

