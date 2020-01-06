Telly Tattle: Bobby Deol begins shooting for Prakash Jha's web series

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bobby Deol, Akash Rajput and Chandan Roy Sanyal have begun shooting for Prakash Jha's web series. The untitled thriller marks the filmmaker's foray into the digital platform. The details of the show are kept under wraps.

On my terms

Web shows might be rife with bold content but Vivian Desena is not comfortable shooting for such scenes. The Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor says that he makes it clear to makers who want to work with him at the outset. "It's a personal choice I have made. Just because I'm the hero doesn't mean I have to get into the bedroom and do sexually explicit scenes. It's an understanding between me and the makers. They respect it and write the scenes accordingly for me," he says. To each his own.

Not online

Param Singh, who plays Randhir Agnihotri on Haiwaan, is one of the few TV actors who are not on social media. He feels an actor has to be known for his work and not for making everything, including personal life public, via social media. Singh was on Instagram for a couple of months till his account got hacked. He kept changing his password and now the account has been suspended. Enough reason for him to be off networking sites.

