Telly Tattle: Cast of Anupamaa records a song in their own voice for Raksha Bandhan

Anupamaa became one of the most loved and watched shows in no time. From its relatable content, to the various emotions it leaves you with, and even the 'dance and masti', it quickly became one of the audience's favourite shows. And now, the cast of the show has recorded a Raksha Bandhan special song. The lyrics of the celebratory song has been penned by Divyanidhi Sharma and Aparajita Sharma. From Rupali Ganguly to Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat and Aashish Mehrotra, all the actors recorded the songs in their own voice under the guidance of Naksh Aziz and Sargam Jassu.

The song marks the first festive celebration of Anupamaa, it was shot on August 3. Sharing her experience of shooting the song, Rupali, who plays the titular character in the show, said, "In this day and age when films are remixing songs and rehashing old hit numbers, my producer records original songs for our TV shows. That feels good. I am getting the opportunity to lip-sync to my own visual and it feels so good. It is such a great feeling that when every actor has recorded in their own voice, nobody saw that whether it's in the right tune or not, but the entire spirit of Raksha Bandhan comes in the song and everyone was excited that they are going to lip sync to their own voice. Thank you so much Director's Kut Productions (DKP) and Rajan Shahi for giving us this opportunity and this is going to be major memory for us in Anupamaa."

Anupamaa, which is co-produced by Rajan and his mother Deepa Shahi, under their banner Shahi Production Pvt Ltd, airs Monday to Saturday at 10 p.m. on Star Plus. The Raksha Bandhan special episode will air on August 6.

Loving my tresses

Lack of access to salons during the lockdown has convinced Kushagre Dua to continue sporting the unkempt look. "Everyone liked this look, girls especially loved my beard. I want to maintain this avatar in the future. Unfortunately, in television, casting agents seek clean-shaven or stubble look for the lead characters," says the actor.

Slambook: Rrahul Sudhir

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Gunda (1998), Deshdrohi (2008).

Your celebrity crush?

Monica Bellucci.

The last nightmare you had?

I dreamt of a witch disrupting my sleep every night.

One thing you are guilty of?

Of consuming aerated sodas, despite my mother's restrictions.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

I am a #balehead (as fans of Christian Bale are called).

