Telly tattle: Heard this? Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi and Neha Marda all set to reunite after 13 years

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who was earlier known as Anand Suryavanshi, has been roped in for the upcoming family drama, Rishton Mein Kyun Katti Batti. He plays a doting father on the show about parent-child relationships. Neha Marda plays his wife. The two are teaming up after 13 years. They were last seen in Mamta (2007). The content on television has drastically changed over the years, so it will be interesting to see how the two create a family drama on TV and especially if it happens to be their reunion.

Song and dance

Singer Jonita Gandhi is in hometown Toronto for her brother, Mandeep's wedding. The Sau Tarah Ke and Lagdi hai thaai singer rapped at the sangeet, which depicted Mandeep and his bride Mohua's love story. The crooner also danced to her hit track, Dil ka telephone, from the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl (2019). Well, she has a very soothing voice and we hope we can listen to her more often at the movies!

Yo Yo Honey's back

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back on the music scene with Loca. He took to social media to reveal details of his latest single. "Loca matlab crazy ... and my new track gonna make you LOCA (sic)," he wrote. Take a look:

While the rapper has primarily been away from Bollywood, with his last offering being 2014's Desi Kalakaar, he had recently collaborated with Malkit Singh for the remake of Gur nal ishq mitha.

