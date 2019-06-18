Telly tattle: Hunar Hale-Paridhi Sharma's bond for life; Barkha Bisht's new venture

television

Patiala Babes co-stars Hunar Hale and Paridhi Sharma, who play rivals on-screen, share a friendly rapport off-screen.

Hunar Hale and Paridhi Sharma

Hunar Hale and Paridhi Sharma, who are pitted against each other in Patiala Babes, share a friendly relationship off-screen. Hale says they have a shared passion in fitness. "Paridhi is a fitness enthusiast. We share health and diet tips."

New ventures for Barkha Bisht

Barkha Bisht, who was last seen in the Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi, has joined the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Chandragupt Maurya. "The complexity of my character Tarini attracted me to the role. The show marks my first stint in the historical space," she says.

Ronit Roy to Surya Sharma's rescue

Surya Sharma's role in Hostages required him to wear four-inch heels, causing him intense back pain. When he collapsed during the shoot, co-star Ronit Roy rushed to his aid. "Ronit sir took care of me and dropped me home," he recounts.

Rajiv Kumar on playing a eunuch in EBSS: I am enjoying my role

While he takes over an hour to get ready every day, actor Rajiv Kumar says that he is loving his role of Dipti Kalwani's Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. The actor plays the role of a eunuch in the show. "For my character of a eunuch, I observed the eunuchs on road, also I watched some documentaries to know more about them and their lives. While wearing the costume it does feels a little uncomfortable because a man in his normal life does not wear a sari with so much makeup. As a male artist when we go on the sets, we do very basic makeup but here in this show, I have to put a wig, a sari and jewellery. For makeup, it takes around one and a half hour, but I am enjoying doing the role a lot. I watched a film called Daayra directed by Amol Palekar where Nirmal Pandey played this character. I also watched a film directed by Mr Bhatt where Paresh Rawal played the transgender character. Also, I saw clips of Shabnam mausi, where Ashutosh Rana has played a transgender and a film where Sadashiv Dattaray Amrapurkar has played this character."

Nikita Dutta - Slambook



Nikita Dutta

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to never grow old.

What was your last nightmare?

That I am on a sinking ship.

One secret that no one knows about you?

When I wake up in the morning, the first thing I do is to decide what I will eat all day.

One thing on your wishlist?

To read all Archie comics.

One actor you hope for a gay encounter with?

Kate Winslet.

