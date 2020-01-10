Telly tattle: Ishita Ganguly learns sword fighting Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi

Ishita Ganguly is leaving no stone unturned for her character, Maa Kali, on Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi — Kahani Mata Rani Ki. Now, she is learning sword fighting for an upcoming track on the mythological. Despite the daily long hours on set, she is taking out time to learn it. The makers suggested a body double but Ganguly is keen to enact the scenes herself. This is also her way of learning fencing.

Patiala Babes casts go gaga tasting Saisha Bajaj's handmade muffins

Patiala Babes' little actress Saisha Bajaj is leaving no stone unturned to impress viewers with her innocent and cute performance in the show. Underlining a beautiful bond between two sisters Arya (Saisha Bajaj) and Mini (Ashnoor Kaur) will soon be seen entering an interesting twist. In the show, Mini aka Ashnoor is seen handling her restaurant which was started by her mother and simultaneously takes care of her younger sister, Arya.

Following her passion for baking, actor Saisha recently surprised everyone on the set by treating them with delicious handmade muffins. Saisha and Ashnoor shoot most of their sequences at their restaurant, Patiala Babes, which gives this little one an opportunity to try her hand at making something new every day. It is astonishing to see her cook so well. But with the guidance of her on-screen sister Ashnoor, Saisha does it with perfection. Watch Patiala Babes on Sony Entertainment Television!

Milind and Malaika at loggerheads on MTV Supermodel of the Year!

With the new year kicked-off a glamorous, bold and a dramatic journey of beauty and perfection. MTV Supermodel of the Year in its 4th week has the audience in awe of the 10 beauties who have set out to become India's Next Supermodel. This Sunday, Anusha Dandekar will announce the Audition task to the models, and Bootcamp expert Ujjwala Raut will train them to give their best shot for the print campaign of a tyre company! But, it does not seem as easy as it sounds! Ujjwala will give a twist to this task by informing the girls that the truck will be in motion while the photoshoot is on.

Asli supermodel ke liye roads bhi ramp ban jaate hai! ð

Watch our contestants only on @LivonSerum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinityinmusic by Harman, every Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot. #ImIn #TuneForIndia pic.twitter.com/JWIcDIpkfG — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 7, 2020

Post this interesting photoshoot, it will be time for the judges Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta to score them basis the same. In the middle of the scoring process, Malaika and Milind get into a tiff as she will question him for being lenient and partial towards Drisha. Malaika will be seen saying, "Why are you being kind when you didn't like the pictures?" What would Milind's response be? Would it lead to a heated argument between them? Tune-in to MTV Supermodel of the Year on MTV, to find out.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates