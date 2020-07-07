Telly Tattle: It took 10 days to finalise Karan Patel's look in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

It took almost 10 days for Karan Patel and Kasautii Zindagii Kay's creative team to come up with a new look for the character of Rishabh Bajaj, previously played by Karan Singh Grover. Like his predecessor, Patel also opted for a salt-and-pepper hairdo and shaved off his beard. He says, "I wanted to nail the look, hence it took a while."

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is a romantic drama TV series, which features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif. The show is a reboot of the 2001 hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzanne Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

Daksh Rana to play Batuk in Barrister Babu

Colors' popular show Barrister Babu stars Pravisht Mishra (As Anirudh Roy Choudhary) and Aurra Bhatnagar (As Bondita) as the lead character. In what is an exciting bit of news for the fans of the show, Barrister Babu will be back with fresh episodes from 13th July 2020. In the story ahead, Anirudh Roy Choudhary will be taking a big decision that will change the life of Bondita completely. Another surprise element in the show which we will see is child actor Daksh Rana's entry. Daksh will play the role of Batuk, Anirudh's youngest brother.

Talking about his role Daksh Rana said, "I am very happy that I got the opportunity to work with a channel like Colors and to play the role of Batuk in the show. Batuk is very mischievous and he always loves to trouble Bondita. He feels that, ever since Bondita has become a part of their family, everyone pampers her more than him so he is jealous of her. I am having a lot of fun shooting for the role and I hope that the audience will continue giving us the same love."

Slambook: Neil Bhoopalam

One superpower you wish to possess?

The ability to give people refined common sense.

Your last fantasy?

Rekha.

The last nightmare you had?

That I was locked out of the theatres when I was supposed to be on stage to perform in a play.

Which same sex actor are you crushing on?

Ashton Kutcher.

Your worst project?

Channel [V]'s VJ Freshers, but it was also fun in retrospect.

