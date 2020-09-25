Telly Tattle: It's the final goodbye for Kasautii Zindagi Kay's Prerna and Anurag

Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (Anurag) have shot for the finale of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which airs on October 3. The show's antagonist essayed by Aamna Sharif (Komolika) will die, and Anurag and Prerna will reunite. Samthaan says, "Kasautii has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. It was beautiful, historic and incredible."

Erica shot for her last leg on September 17, 2020. Now, the other co-stars have also wrapped up their last shooting schedule, leaving behind loads of memories with the show. Speaking of Erica, the actress received a huge surprise from her fans. From multiple gifts to a customised cake, EJF continued to enjoy all the love and affection shared by her loved ones.

Earlier this year, the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay took an eight-year leap in the show. Along with the change in plot, the makers introduced new characters which had Divya Drishti actor Parull Chaudhry and Kunal Thakur, who played Shahid Kapoor's friend in Kabir Singh (2019). For the uninitiated, the show marked Thakur's debut on the small screen.

Moving on professionally, Erica Fernandes shared in an interview earlier, "Firstly, no one has the right to limit or restrict anyone's ambitions or dreams. Personally, I believe that there is no wrong if you are taking care of yourself and then you are putting a few hours towards your ambitions or dreams. There are so many women like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia and Kalki Koechlin who have beautifully balanced their personal as well as professional life and have been an inspiration to us."

