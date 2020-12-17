Telly Tattle: Kanikka Kapur quits the show; Chetan Hansraj, Rupa Divetia reunite after 16 years

Kanikka quits, Vidhi steps in

Kanikka Kapur, who plays Suman on Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, has quit the show. Udaan and Balika Vadhu actor Vidhi Pandya steps in as a replacement. "It has been a phenomenal journey. I have received unconditional love from the audience, but now with a heavy heart, I have to say goodbye," says Kapur, who has been part of the romantic drama ever since it began airing earlier this year. Buzz is that she wants to pursue other acting options. Pandya hopes to recreate the same magic with her on-screen presence as Suman.

Together again

Chetan Hansraj and Rupa Divetia are sharing screen space after 16 years. The Kkusum actors reunite in Brahmarakshas 2. Hansraj plays the Brahmarakshas, who is plotting evil strategies with the help of Gehna, essayed by Divetia. Says Hansraj, "I worked with Rupaji in my first show, so it's more of a coming-of-age feeling." Adds Divetia, "Chetan has matured as an actor. It is a delight to reconnect with him." While shooting, the duo reminisces about their earlier days on the set.

Rajan Shahi calls Mohsin-Shivangi best on-screen jodi

Rajan Shahi is riding high on the success of his TV shows. From "Anupamaa" to "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", both his shows have made a special place in the audience's heart, and are doing extremely well. He recently celebrated 1200 successful episodes of the lead pair of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. In fact, the ace producer, who visits the sets of the show quite often, has now called Mohsin and Shivangi, popularly known as Kaira, as the best on-screen jodi on the telly, and we couldn't agree more.

