Telly Tattle: Kapil Sharma is set to be father again?

Baby No 2?

Buzz is Kapil Sharma is set to be father again. A video of wife Ginni Chatrath is doing the rounds, in which she is seen with a baby bump. The couple's first-born, daughter Anayra, turns one on December 10. It is said that Ginni is due early next year.

Big screen call

Saanand Verma, who plays Anokhelal Saxena on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, has landed a role in Abhishek Jain's untitled film, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal. "One can learn so much by just looking at Pareshji," says Verma, who is shooting in Chandigarh for the comic caper. He also featured in Sacred Games 2.

Fantasy mode

Haiwaan actor Nikkhil Arya features as the antagonist in the second season of Brahmarakshas. "I have played all kinds of characters, but this role is undefined and there is scope to act, overact, underact as it is a fantasy," says Arya, who had to pile on the kilos to get into character.

