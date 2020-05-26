Telly Tattle: Karishma Kotak is enjoying lockdown with this little one

Karishma Kotak, who rescued a pup from the bylanes of London, has adopted it instead of sending it to a shelter. She says, "I rescued him but did not have the heart to send him to a rescue home. I have adopted him and named him Duke. I'm enjoying the lockdown period with the little one."

Kavita ready to scare!



Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik features in a horror flick, Do Not Dream, which was shot at her home. The short film, produced and directed by Abhinav Shukla, is about a girl who is home alone and haunted by nightmares during the pandemic. Kaushik's husband Ronit Biswas co-produced the film. She adds that no self-isolation rules were flouted while making it.

Poetic mode



Ssharad Malhotra

After the short film, She's D One, Ssharad Malhotra has teamed up again with director Aneeta Patel for Chalo. The video, shot in black and white, sees him reciting a poem written by Patel. The Muskaan actor says it is based on daily life in the current scenario. It reads: Chalo shuruaat karte hain, khud se mulakat karte hain. "It is about letting go of our grudges and making a fresh start," he says.

Slambook: Paras Chhabra

One thing you will never share with anyone?

My Superman t-shirts.

Your celebrity crush?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Bhabhi Ka Aashiq; I had seen it in Bhopal.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go and what would you change?

Would go back to 2018 and never date my ex.

One thing on your wishlist?

To go skydiving.

