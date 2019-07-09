Telly Tattle: Karisma Kapoor reveals how Aamir Khan had prophecised Kareena Kapoor Khan's stardom

television

Karisma Kapoor, who turned a guest judge on sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's show Dance India Dance, revealed interesting trivia about her Bebo.

Karisma Kapoor on sets of Dance India Dance

In the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance, Karisma Kapoor reveals that Aamir Khan had prophecised Kareena Kapoor Khan's stardom. "Kareena would bunk classes to visit my set. Aamir believed she would be a superstar some day."

Kareena is currently judging the dance reality show along with Bosco Martis and Raftaar. Due to some date issues, Bebo couldn't shoot for an episode of the show, Karisma graciously filled in for her sister as a guest judge. Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures from the shoot which happened at a studio in Goregaon, Mumbai. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Let’s dance ! #behindthescenes @danceindiadance.official #dancekajungistaan #zeetv A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onJul 3, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

Stuck in rains

Mumbai rains played havoc with Aakanksha Singh's schedule as her Mumbai-bound flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. Singh says, "It was horrifying. I had to resume dubbing for Pailwaan, but I was stuck at the airport for 22 hours."

Tanuj Virwani's dad is his hero

Tanuj Virwani, who is busy juggling Inside Edge, Poison and Code M, planned a bash for his father's birthday. "I wanted to make dad's birthday special. So, I invited his long-lost friends and we partied till 4am," says the doting son.

Keith Sequeira - Slambook

Your worst project?

A music video I did ages ago.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go and change what?

I'd go back to hug my parents.

The last nightmare you had?

That I couldn't have chocolates and ice-cream ever again.

One thing you are guilty of?

Of being too stubborn.

One actor you hope for a gay encounter with?

Gal Gadot because I am a lesbian trapped in a man's body (laughs).

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates