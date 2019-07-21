Telly tattle: Kawach Mahashivratri's bizarre twists; Gunjan Utreja's Bubble Baat's new season

television

Kawach Mahashivratri

Bizarre twists

The ongoing show, Kawach Mahashivratri, is up for some shocking turn of events. Sandhya (Deepika Singh) and Angad's (Namik Paul) lives will be haunted by two evil spirits Kapil (Vin Rana) and the mysterious Kashti. It will be soon revealed that Kashti is Sandhya's twin Sakshi while Kapil is her husband. Amidst all this, Sandhya will also deliver a baby and the evil spirit will try to harm the newborn. Singh is excited to play a double role in the new scheme of things.

Bath bath mein

Gunjan Utreja is planning another season of his digital talk show, Bubble Baat, which is set in a bathroom. The actor-anchor says he got the idea for the show from the thought that it is the place where an artiste first starts to sing or act. Utreja is currently hosting an event in Africa. It's a work-cum-pleasure trip for him.

Laxmikant Pyarelal's Extravagant Musical Nights With GoCeleb

"Haven't witnessed anything as big as this," says the veteran music composer Pyarelalji while talking about his recent shows in Gujarat. Hosted under the banner of GoCeleb, these shows witnessed a full house and an exhilarating experience for true music lovers.

GoCeleb Club, India's first multicity, movable membership-based club, that is set to be a game-changer of the Indian Entertainment Industry. And its recent hit has been 4 City Gujarat Tour with the stalwart of the music industry Laxmikant Pyarelal where the veteran music maestro himself performed on stage and had the audience on its feet. This was once in a lifetime kind of opportunity for people of Gujarat to witness the legend performing. Also, the worluyc7gd-famous Sand Artist Nitish Bharti traveled with the troupe and told the duo's musical story through sand art. The events received great support and appreciation from people of Gujarat.

"This is just one of the many shows that are to follow," says Chirag Shah, founder GoCeleb, who has huge plans for his entertainment firm.

The idea of GoCeleb matured in Chirag's mind, was transformed into an innovative concept in 2013. From starting off as an online artist booking portal, GoCeleb also introduced membership-based Entertainment Club offering all needs of entertainment under a single membership. GoCeleb Club has come a long way in no time. With many more such shows and events planned throughout the year, we can only wait to know the details as soon as they come out.

