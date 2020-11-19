Telly Tattle: KBC 12's second crorepati Mohita Sharma is followed by Big B on social media

A week after the season's first crorepati, Nazia Nasim from Ranchi, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has another winner, Mohita Sharma. The assistant superintendent of police in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, relied on her civil service exam knowledge to clinch the coveted prize. Impressed by her, host Amitabh Bachchan now follows Sharma on social media.

On the work front, Big B completed 51 years of acting on November 7. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan's debut film Saat Hindustani released on the date in 1969. Celebrating the milestone, a fan-created a rangoli featuring the cine icon and presented it to him on the sets of his game show. Taking the news on social media, it left the entire town filled with awe. Kaun Banega Crorepati also completed two glorious decades this year. The first season aired in 2000 and made Amitabh Bachchan the most popular face on television.

Dream journey

Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Avinash Mukherjee is on his first visit to Goa. Best remembered as Jagya from Balika Vadhu, he had been planning a trip for years with parents Devashish and Kavita, which never materialised. Considering Goa is the go-to destination post the lockdown, industry friends told the actor it is now or never.

