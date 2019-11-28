Telly tattle: Maldives calling for Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are celebrating their second wedding anniversary in Maldives today. It will be a short trip for Vatsal Sheth and Ishita who have to get back to the shoot of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Bepanah Pyaar respectively. On 28th November 2017, the duo tied the knot at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. Ishita and Vatsal's wedding was a close-knit affair with only the families of the groom and bride witnessing it with a couple of close friends.

Vatsal Sheth started his acting career as a child artiste in TV series Just Mohabbat, and debuted in Bollywood with Tarzan: The Wonder Car. Whereas Ishita Dutta, who is Tanushree Dutta's younger sister, was seen Firangi opposite Kapil Sharma. She debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn-starrrer Drishyam.

The toughest climax act

Purab Kohli shot for the longest scene of his career in Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan's web series, Out Of Love. The climax ran over 17 pages and had to be shot within two days. Kohli says, "I had never enacted anything like this before in my 22 years of acting. The script was 17 pages, which would normally translate to 17 minutes in screen time. What made it harder was to ensure that the complex emotions were maintained throughout." The Hotstar show is an official adaptation of the BBC series, Doctor Foster, which takes on infidelity and heartbreak. It also stars Rasika Dugal and Soni Razdan. When Kohli wrapped up the scene, there was a round of applause from unit folk.

On the ghats

Kesari Nandan actor Aastha Chaudhary went on a solo spiritual cleansing trip to Varanasi. It was her first visit to the city and visiting the ghats changed her perspective on life. She also gorged on the local delicacies and shopped for Banarasi sarees. Now, she is recommending a visit to co-stars. She is keen to travel to Varanasi with them.

