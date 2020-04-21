Telly tattle: Meghna Naidu turns life coach; Arhaan Khan's best asset

Besides being an actor, Meghna Naidu is now turning life coach. "I have always been keen to be a certified life coach to help people find their self-worth. By professionally counselling someone, I am hoping to guide them to a better path," says Naidu after wrapping up her course.

Slambook

Arhaan Khan

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of X-ray vision.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Hum Hayeen Ganwaar (Bhojpuri, 2017).

The last nightmare you had?

That my phone bill went up by R100 every time I pressed the snooze button on my alarm.

Your best asset?

My butt.

Which same sex actor are you crushing on?

Always Salman Khan.

