Telly tattle: Muzammil Ibrahim's comeback; Shivin Narang in Kyrgyzstan

Updated: Mar 07, 2020, 11:45 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Muzamil Ibrahim learnt martial arts for the action thriller, Special Ops.

Last seen in Will You Marry Me? (2012), model-actor Muzammil Ibrahim is back on the scene with Neeraj Pandey's web series, Special Ops. He learnt martial arts for the action thriller. After the release of Pandey's film, A Wednesday (2009), Ibrahim had approached him for work. "He told me that I was too young and asked me to come back when I was older. So, here I am."

Work as usual

Shivin Narang, who is seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Beyhadh 2, took off for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to shoot for a music video. It was a prior commitment and there was no way he could cancel it in the wake of the coronavirus scare. "It was a short work trip. At the airport and in the aircraft, everyone was wearing a mask. It was quite a scary sight, but prevention is better than cure," he says.

