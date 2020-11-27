Telly Tattle: My character, Dr Raghav, has several layers, says Manish Goel

Let's mess it up

Manish Goel is the latest addition to Hamariwali Good News. His character's past equation with protagonist Renuka (Juhi Parmar) will create problems in her marriage and provide a twist to the tale. "My character, Dr Raghav, has several layers. Some will associate with his emotions, others will hate him for creating havoc," says Goel, who was earlier seen with Parmar on Tantra.

Titled Hamariwali Good News, is an interesting story where Juhi is playing a young mother in law who conceives a child for her daughter in law who can not, bringing a new life into the family. Juhi, who is a single parent in real life, spoke to mid-day.com and said, "I have been reading so many scripts over the years after Kumkum but when Hamariwali Good News came to me, I instantly had a smile on my face. The storyline is unique and gives me as an actor the opportunity to once again experiment with something new. It's always about the challenge a role brings and Renuka is a strong-headed, God-fearing, fun-loving housewife who goes to an extent of having a child for her daughter in law, a thought that is so noble and yet so challenging. Being a mother in real life, I know that even the thought of my child being with someone else, makes my heartbeat literally stop."

Rehashed saga?

Best remembered as Rishabh on Kundali Bhagya, Manit Joura plays the lead in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show, Prem Bandhan. He will be seen as an IT mastermind in the love saga, co-starring Chhavi Pandey and Vineet Kumar Choudhary. Buzz is that the storyline is similar to Kapoor's two-decade-old show Koshish... Ek Aashaa, starring Varun Badola and Sandhya Mridul.

