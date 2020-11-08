Telly tattle: Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh announce pregnancy with sweet video

On Saturday, Nakuul Mehta announced that wife Jankee Parekh is pregnant. The Ishqbaaaz actor shared a video of his journey with Jankee from being friends to special buddies to lovers, fiancée, wife, and a mother-to-be. Mehta also shared images from the first moment when he got to know the news. The couple twinned in blue for the pregnancy photoshoot.

Jankee also shared the news on Instagram. Here's what she posted:

Hitting a ton

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa completed 100 episodes. It was celebration time for producer Rajan Shahi as he conducted a get-together for the cast and crew along with a havan. Shahi threw a surprise party of sorts for the cast and crew members with sweet delights, so there was a round of cake-cutting too.

An ode to Hum Paanch:

Mahesh Pandey was fourteen when the popular sitcom "Hum Paanch" first went on-air, but Priya Tendulkar's character had etched on his heart forever. The actress played the role of late Mrs. Mathur and spoke to her husband via her photo frame and their banter was a high point of the show. And so when the writer-producer got an opportunity, he included it in his new show "Gupta Brothers" but this time the fun conversation is between a dead mother, played by Aditi Deshpande, and her stepson, essayed by Hiten Tejwani.

"In 'Hum Paanch' they tried to show this beautiful relationship between a husband and his late wife, so here also we tried to create a relationship between a mother and her son. The idea came from the popular comedy show, and you can say it is my ode to the sitcom," Mahesh said.

