Telly tattle: Rahul Dev's fatherly equation; Naezy's deep, dark secret
Rahul Dev plays a retired Subedar-major from the Rajputana Rifles Regiment and father to YouTube celebrity, Harsh Beniwal, in Who's Your Daddy.
Last seen in Test Case, Rahul Dev has been signed on for another ALTBalaji and Zee5 outing, Who's Your Daddy. He plays a retired Subedar-major from the Rajputana Rifles Regiment and father to YouTube celebrity, Harsh Beniwal. He says, "I've watched my character evolve, find his way through a gamut of emotions, explore his relationships with his son, mother and deceased wife. This is a different character that I had the opportunity to explore — funny, emotional, lovable and unsure of himself."
Slambook
Naezy
One thing you will never share with anyone?
My razor blade.
One secret that no one knows about you?
Sometimes, I wear clothes without washing them.
One bitchy comment you made about a co-singer?
That Divine is opportunistic.
What was your last nightmare?
That I was getting married.
One celebrity you hope for a gay encounter with?
John Abraham.
Who did you last fantasise about?
The Kardashian sisters.
Your worst project?
Jingle for cricket matches.
If time travel was a possibility, where would you go and what would you change?
I would go to 2014 and not release Aafat in a hurry.
