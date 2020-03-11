Telly tattle: Rahul Dev's fatherly equation; Naezy's deep, dark secret

Last seen in Test Case, Rahul Dev has been signed on for another ALTBalaji and Zee5 outing, Who's Your Daddy. He plays a retired Subedar-major from the Rajputana Rifles Regiment and father to YouTube celebrity, Harsh Beniwal. He says, "I've watched my character evolve, find his way through a gamut of emotions, explore his relationships with his son, mother and deceased wife. This is a different character that I had the opportunity to explore — funny, emotional, lovable and unsure of himself."

Slambook

Naezy

One thing you will never share with anyone?

My razor blade.



One secret that no one knows about you?

Sometimes, I wear clothes without washing them.

One bitchy comment you made about a co-singer?

That Divine is opportunistic.

What was your last nightmare?

That I was getting married.

One celebrity you hope for a gay encounter with?

John Abraham.

Who did you last fantasise about?

The Kardashian sisters.

Your worst project?

Jingle for cricket matches.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go and what would you change?

I would go to 2014 and not release Aafat in a hurry.

