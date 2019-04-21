Telly Tattle: Rehaan Roy on why six-pack abs aren't necessary for a TV actor

television

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Rehaan Roy talks about fitness and why six-pack abs have never been on his to-do list.

Fitness has always been important for Rehaan Roy, who is currently seen as Parv in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. But the actor says that six-pack abs have never been on his to-do list. "A six-pack is not necessary for a TV actor. One should stay fit and live a healthy life," he asserts.

Besides Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Rehaan Roy is also seen in Karn Sangini, an Indian mythological television series. Rehaan plays the role of Dushasan in the show.

A new season of Kasam Tere Pyar Ki is in the works. The intense story of love and suspense will recount the journey of the impudent lover, Raghbir, who suffers a loss after the mysterious death of soulmate Baani. Pearl V Puri will be playing the role of Raghbir, a super-rich businessman who owns a chain of hotels. The first outing of the show starred Ssharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar.

Pearl V Puri is also seen in the TV show Naagin 3, as Mahir Sehgal, Serpent-Queen Ruhi's husband. Speaking to mid-day about the show, Pearl V Puri had said that on one hand, the show has topped TRP charts, and on the other hand, it has also seen more than its fair share of detractors. He said, "Naagin is gripping and convincing in its storytelling. It can well be compared to international shows. It's on par with say, a Game Of Thrones," he said. The actor is also seen in a comedy series called Khatra Khatra Khatra

