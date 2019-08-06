Telly tattle: Rishina Kandhari jogs 5 km for Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

television

Rishina Kandhari is prepping hard for her show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, where she is playing the role of Rani (Yogi's sister-in-law). Despite her age, she is known to be the fittest one on the show, who dresses up to the tee and styles every other female on the show. In a conversation with the actor, it was revealed that she jogs for 5 km every day and is an avid gym addict and also follows a strict diet. You will be surprised to know that Rishina is the mother of a 12-year daughter.

The fashionista of the sets shares, "I always look up to keep myself healthy and fit. I regularly go to the gym and jog around 5 km to maintain fitness. Moreover, I am very particular about carrying myself. Even though being a part of a hectic work schedule, I try to make sure that my style is on point in my real life and reel life. I even like styling the ladies in the house- Sulbha Arya ma'am (Dadi) and my co-actor Saraswati (Nisha Bhabhi) along with my on-screen mother in law (Swati Shah)."

Sweetu jaisi mother

In a recent interview, Delnaaz Irani mentioned that she would love to play mother to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey some day. Pandey promptly responded to the actor on social media, writing, "Awww... I am the biggest Sweetu [Irani's character in Kal Ho Naa Ho] fan." Interestingly, Sara and Ananya's mothers — Amrita Singh and Bhavna Pandey respectively — too texted her on reading the interview. "It's humbling to know that they acknowledged what I said. I am grateful," said Irani.

Case of the missing act

Sanam Johar, choreographer to Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli on Nach Baliye 9, had designed a special act on the theme of LGBTQ last week. While it aired on TV, the sequence was chopped from the version that streamed on Hotstar. Confused by the decision, Johar says, "It's a real issue that our country has recently tackled and I'm hoping to be able to make a small difference to society through entertainment. It's shocking to see it edited out."

Slambook - Lopamudra Raut

One superpower you wish to possess?

To eat as much as I want without putting on weight.

Your celebrity crush?

Chris Hemsworth.

What is your guilty pleasure show?

Gossip Girl.

One secret that no one knows about you?

I sleep with my eyes half-open.

Your worst project?

I shot for an ad as a child artiste. I am glad it never aired.

